Zimbabwean presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere visits Kenya ahead of polls





Saviour Kasukuwere, a prominent Zimbabwean politician, is in Kenya for a series of meetings with political stakeholders ahead of the presidential polls in his home country set for August 23, 2023.

Kasukuwere, who recently declared his presidential ambitions, outlined his aim to address the severe economic challenges plaguing Zimbabwe.

In an interview with journalists in Nairobi, Kasukuwere outlined his key priorities if elected as president.

He emphasized his commitment to reviving the country’s struggling economy, which has been under immense strain for an extended period.

One of his primary goals is to provide title deeds to Zimbabweans who have endured decades of hardship.

“The welfare of the people is paramount, and if I am successful in the forthcoming elections, I pledge to grant title deeds to long-suffering Zimbabweans,” Kasukuwere said.

Additionally, he pledged to combat corruption in Zimbabwe, emphasizing that it has severely tarnished the nation’s reputation and trustworthiness.

“It is disgraceful that we have become a safe haven for well-known criminals without holding them accountable,” he remarked.

Kasukuwere, if elected, vowed to rebuild trust within the country’s public service.

Kasukuwere, an independent candidate, will contend with the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa from ZANU PF and Nelson Chamisa representing the Change Coalition in the upcoming elections.

He gained prominence for his notable positions within Zanu PF, including serving as Mugabe’s final National Political Commissar, a member of the Politburo, and a member of Zanu PF’s Central Committee.

His dedication to public service commenced as the Deputy Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation, where he spearheaded policies aimed at revitalizing the economy and fostering opportunities for youth employment.

In recognition of his commitment, he was elevated to the position of Minister of Youth Development and Employment Creation in 2009, where he further championed initiatives for empowering the youth and fostering local business growth.

In 2013, Kasukuwere assumed the role of Minister of Environment, Water, and Climate, where he played a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by climate change in Zimbabwe.

He was instrumental in formulating the country’s inaugural National Climate Change Response Strategy, highlighting his dedication to environmental sustainability.

