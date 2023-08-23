Ababu Namwamba: I will not resign

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba speaks during celebrations to mark International Youth Day on August 11, 2023 at the Kenya Cultural Center. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba says he will not resign, amid sustained pressure from MPs and the public over the state of the docket and welfare of athletes.

He made the comment on August 23, 2023, when appearing before the National Assembly to respond to a number of allegetions levelled against him.

The youthful CS said there was no evidence of abuse of office of corruption levelled against him.

“I believe honourable Speaker there is absolutely no sufficient ground that would cause my resignation because I believe I’m performing exemplary well as the Cabinet Secretary responsible for this ministry,” CS said.

The CS also informed the house that the Kenyan athletes representing Kenya at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest are fully kitted with quality uniforms, courtesy of Nike.

“The Kenyan team in Budapest is actually properly kitted by the kitting partner who is Nike.”

On the questioned from the Leader of Majority Party Kimani Ichung’wa regarding the abandoning of Team Kenya that attended the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany in June 2023, the CS said the Ministry took full responsibility, and that no one was abandoned as alleged.

“The team was accompanied by 13 government officials, and two officers from the ministry. I want to assure the house that the ministry took full responsibility for this team.”

The CS said his Ministry provided a total of Sh159 million for preparation and participation of the team, the money which also covered accommodation expenses.

Mr Ichung’wa had also asked the CS why the team jetted out of the country without neither the CS nor a representative from the Ministry flagging them off, and why the CS did not deem it reasonable to receive and celebrate the team for their monumental performance during their arrival into the country from the games.

“Upon their return from this trip, we had a reception at the airport complete with traditional dancers, which is a tradition for us in this country, we had officials from the ministry…I’ve images and videos of the very elaborate ceremony at the airport,” CS responded.

He added that the ministry is not a one man show, and that there are two Principle Secretaries who at times represent him in some functions when he is committed elsewhere.

