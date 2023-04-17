AFC Leopards coach ignores legal demands to apologize to Tusker FC coach on Twitter





A court battle is looming between AFC Leopards Coach Patrick Aussems and Tusker Football Club Coach Robert Matano following witchcraft accusations leveled against the latter.

This comes in the wake of Coach Aussem’s failure to apologize to Coach Matano for branding him a coach who dabbled in witchcraft to win football games instead of being a strategic tactician.

“Unfortunately we have been punished at the last minute due to a lack of aggressiveness ! Congrats to the players of Tusker . Of course l won’t talk about an old coach with no international experience who is more a djudju man than a tactician… one could learn!,” said Coach Aussems on April 6, 2023.

Following this tweet, Coach Matano, via his lawyers, gave Coach Aussems three days to tender an unconditional apology on his Twitter page as he had “disparaged their client’s professional business as a football coach and that his esteem had been lowered in the eyes of society; thus suffering embarrassment, contempt and odium.”

Also read: Tusker coach Robert Matano sues AFC Leopards’ Patrick Aussems for defamation

“…hereof failing which we shall have no alternative but to institute legal proceedings against you for the recovery of compensation without any further notice to you and at your risk as to further costs and consequences. Further in view of the above and for your defamation, expect to receive a written proposal on the damages to be paid by yourself to our client within the next seven (7) days of your receipt of this letter,” said the lawyers at Wambilanga Majani &Associates as reported earlier by Nairobi News.

Coach Aussems had to apologize until April 9, 2023, but a scroll on his Twitter account revealed he was proceeding with life as usual.

“Belgian humor in the second degree is obviously not understood by everyone Happy Easter ladies and gentlemen!” tweeted Coach Aussems on April 7, 2023, including a laugh and celebration emoji in the tweet.

Further, today on April 17, 2023, he tweeted, “Football , the beautiful game , must be a show whose principles and values are enjoyment , respect , commitment , tolerance , solidarity and fair-play…”

Also read: Robert Matano: Patrick Aussems is an average coach, full of excuses