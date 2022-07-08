AK47 rifle, 21 rounds of ammunition found hidden in a bush

An AK47 rifle, a Cesca pistol and 30 rounds of ammunitions recovered from suspected gangsters in a past incident in Nakuru. FILE PHOTO

Police on Thursday recovered a firearm that was hidden in a bush in Membley, Ruiru Sub County in Kiambu County. The police said the firearm was found in residential home belonging to a certain John Macharia Gathaiya.

Police officers from Ruiru visited Mr Gathaiya’s home, which is located three kilometers from the station, and recovered an AK47 rifle of serial number KE KP 55266385 and a magazine that was loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition.

Crime scene investigators from Thika Sub County processed and documented the scene before handing the riffle to Ruiru police station for further forensic investigations.

“The area has been combed through and no other recoveries made,” the police said in a report.

Meanwhile, a pistol that was stolen from Kamagambo Deputy OCS in May when he was attacked by three assailants as he headed home, has also been recovered. The pistol was recovered on Wednesday in Awendo, Migori Sub County.

Mr Mathias Pombo the Awendo Sub-county police boss said that the suspect who was found in possession of the firearm is in custody while assisting in the investigations.

The suspect was arrested in his house in Awendo town and the pistol was recovered following a tip-off by members of the public.