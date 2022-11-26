Akothee: I have blocked 700 people





If you are a fan of singer Akothee, then you are aware that she has zero tolerance for negative criticism.

According to the mother of five, she has 300 women and 400 men who have tagged her on negative posts and trolls.

Her current is with a fan who continues to tag her in posts of her former manager Nelly Oaks whom she also dated.

Akothee and Nelly Oaks broke up in June, but according to her statement, the relationship was over way before the news became public information.

She also warned fans who continue to bring up her old relationship saying that she has moved on. She is currently dating another foreigner.

“This is another case. While I was dating Nelly such a gentleman, he could not have peace, his haters reminded him how he has settled for an old woman, and his women admirers asked why he can’t see them. One day, he woke up and his Facebook had almost 400 trolls, of him being kept by a woman, yooo, someone’s son didn’t have peace,” Akothee said.

“Now our relationship ended in peace with reasons best known to us, some m***ots again can’t keep off his life, they keep tagging our photos on my wall, tag these same photos on Omosh’s walls and Nelly’s walls. Let me ask you?

Do you want to tell us our love story or what? I know why this is paining you because we never disclosed why we broke up. This is paining you, Soo, much that even after we moved on, you are still stuck. Ooh. M***ot this relationship ended months before it was public guok,” she said.

Akothee further stated that Nelly Oaks is doing well and will be tying the knot soon.

“Nelly is doing very well and has a life, I can’t wait to celebrate his wedding, and I wish him the best 🙏, I HAVE MAD RESPECT FOR MY NELLY and All my 100 Exes as you know, He is a rare game, that is why you don’t see him jumpy everywhere, kama ingekuwa takataka chokora zingine hapa kwa streets, he would have been in all media, blogs,” she said.

“Nelly has a background and an upbringing we are Family and Best of friends for that matter. So now Get a life and move on. Nelly will remain in my family. We broke up for Growth now pray for him to get A good woman to stop living in his past. Support him where you can if not shut up. I have blocked almost 300 women and 400 men tagging his photos on my wall.”

