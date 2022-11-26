Comedian Nasra Yusuf: I lost myself, family, career and friends because of this relationship





Comedian Nasra Yusuf has confirmed breaking up with her hubby, director Rashid Abdalla barely a year after tying the knot in a private ceremony.

In a post on her Instagram, Nasra shared that she wished her ex-hubby all the best saying he deserved to be happy and be with someone better.

“So yes I’m single….anyone who knows me knows I have fought for that relationship. I lost touch of family because of it, I lost myself and my career I lost friends because of it, I got constant criticism from my community because of it but I was still willing to make it work even though the roots of our problems were the same year in year out for 5 years.”

Adding that moving on has not been easy for me as she has had extremely low moments, the comedian who was known through Churchill Show shared, “I cried myself to sleep, I broke down several times in front of friends and strangers, I was in denial, I had so much regret, but I finally accepted that it was time to close that chapter.

She continued, “I went through all the stages of grief and were it not for my mom, sister and friends, I would have sunk even deeper, so thank you guys for walking with me during this hard period.”

Mid this year, the two love birds announced that they were expecting their first child, with Nasra posting a beautiful picture of herself holding a dipstick, a device used by women to test for pregnancy at home.

However, they would later reveal that they lost their unborn child even before they knew the gender. In a post, the comedienne shared, “Loosing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process. I was way too excited for this journey, I had everything, from the name, to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind..ooh how I wish I just saw your little face my baby.”

Going through the loss, Nasra said, had shown her how much Director Rashid loved her and would be with her through thick and thin.

