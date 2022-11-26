Moses Kuria: If farmers continue to withhold maize, then we will import GMO

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria at the Strathmore University during the 10th Annual SME Conference on November 17, 2022 PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has called upon farmers not to withhold maize, saying that if they do so, the government will import maize.

During a burial ceremony of Evelyne Mong’ina Ogutu in Tranzoia County, the CS said that most farmers keep their products waiting to sell at higher prices.

He noted that if the farmers continue withholding the maize, the government will import Genetically Modified Maize to cushion people from hunger.

“The reason why people are starving is because the farmers have decided to keep their maize in stores. They are waiting for the ‘right’ time to sell the product at a higher price. But today I want to call upon the farmers to sell their product (maize),” said CS Kuria.

On the issue of the importation of GMOs, Kuria said that the government is not trying to ‘fight’ with the farmers but the move is aimed at ensuring that there is plenty of food in the country.

“We have no problem with anyone. Our main aim is to ensure that people are not sleeping empty stomachs. It’s not kind to just sit and watch people suffer,” said Kuria.

On the other hand, he noted that there would be a Cabinet Secretary meeting on Tuesday, where it will be decided whether to allow the selling of GMOs.

“Farmers have until Tuesday because that is when we will know the stand about the GMO. If I get a go ahead then the GMO maize will be in the market,” noted Kuria.

There have been ongoing discussions in the country about importing GMO maize.

Various political leaders have criticized Kuria after making remarks that so many things competing for death and importing GMOs is not wrong.

