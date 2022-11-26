Abbas Kubaff is back! Headlines UK gig





Rapper Abbas Kubaff seems to be doing well since relocating to the UK. Photos shared by fellow rapper Nonini capture the singer performing at a concert.

Little is known about the rapper’s whereabouts since he left until now.

“A Boss is one who guarantees everyone gonna EAT! Glad to see my man Abbas Kubaff doing his thing in the UK to the ,” Nonini said.

Also read: Ex-Machachari actor Govi a.k.a Malik Lemuel: I am now making Sh5million in a year

Abbas started his music career in the early 2000s as a group member of K-South. K-South was made up of himself his brother KC and rapper Bamboo.

The group split in 2005 after KC went missing and Bamboo moved to the United States. After Bamboo and Abbas started pursuing solo projects.

In an interview with Nairobi News Bamboo revealed that the circumstances surrounding, the duo split, included long-distance challenges as he kept travelling to and from the states and finally found himself relocating with his family to Nigeria.

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Bamboo stressed that there is no bad blood between him and his former music partner Abass Kubaff, only that they chose different paths in their music careers.

In 2015 Abbas married his long-term Briton girlfriend, Ann English in a colourful wedding attended by close friends and family in Diani.

The two share a child together. He, together with his family relocated to the UK the following year.

Abbas was first married to Natasha Illum, popularly known as Baby Gangsta. The two tied the knot at a colorful ceremony at the Mamba Village in Nairobi in 2008.

Also read: How lone shooter stalked businessman from Nairobi to Embu, shot him five times as family watched

As a solo artist Abbas is famous for hit songs such as Chapaa and Tokelezea. He won a Chaguo La Teeniez Awards award in 2008 and a Golden Mic award in 2011. In 2006, Kubaff released his debut album Angabanga.

In 2014 he released his fourth studio album known as Ghettoholic.

Also, read our top stories today:

Details of two-page note Ngara Girls student left behind

10 tragic facts of relationship between Omar Lali and the late heiress Tecra Muigai

President Ruto’s kids spotted at Patoranking’s concert without bodyguards

Kenyans in an uproar over the prosecution of alleged killer cop Ahmed Rashid