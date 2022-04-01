Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Chillax

Akothee set to perform in Canada for the first time

By Wangu Kanuri April 1st, 2022 1 min read

Singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has revealed her 2022 music tour.

While posting about the dates she would be in Europe, Canada and the United States of America (USA), the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker made the posted,

Related Stories

“I didn’t come to play! If you ask what I came to do in this world! Ooh Baaam! I am here living life out loud! The first performance ever in Canada. Third time in America and 7th time in Europe!”

In 2021, the self-declared president of single mothers had announced that she was set to perform in Dubai.

“Back on stage Aka International performer, energetic guru. Dubaiiii! Sijawahi pelekwa na mubabai, ni mzikiii tu hata kama siimbi kitu,” she said.

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Former FKF official in mourning