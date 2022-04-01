Akothee set to perform in Canada for the first time





Singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has revealed her 2022 music tour.

While posting about the dates she would be in Europe, Canada and the United States of America (USA), the Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo hitmaker made the posted,

“I didn’t come to play! If you ask what I came to do in this world! Ooh Baaam! I am here living life out loud! The first performance ever in Canada. Third time in America and 7th time in Europe!”

In 2021, the self-declared president of single mothers had announced that she was set to perform in Dubai.

“Back on stage Aka International performer, energetic guru. Dubaiiii! Sijawahi pelekwa na mubabai, ni mzikiii tu hata kama siimbi kitu,” she said.