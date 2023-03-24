Alfred Mutua rallies Kamba community to support Ruto





Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Alfred Mutua, has urged the Kamba community to shun protests by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, saying President William Ruto has included them in government.

Speaking after he met Kamba leaders and professionals in Nairobi, Dr Mutua also called upon the Kamba community to rally behind President Ruto, saying although the community gave the Head of State minimal votes, President Ruto has still rewarded them through various appointments.

He explained that in a cabinet of 21, Kambas bagged key slots including his Foreign and Diaspora Affairs docket.

“We have myself, Dr Juma and Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza and also a fourth one Rebecca Miano, the CS for East African Community having been appointed to Cabinet by President Ruto whom we gave very few votes,” Dr Mutua said.

Dr Mutua was accompanied by President Ruto’s National Security Advisor Dr Monica Juma and six MPs from Ukambani.

He said the president has also appointed three Principal Secretaries and two Chief Administrative Secretaries from Ukambani region, a clear indication he wants to work with the community.

“What other expression of political goodwill do we need from the President? I urge all leaders and professionals from Ukambani to appreciate the reality that we have a duly elected president and the only logical thing to do is support him to deliver for the country” Dr Mutua said.

During last year’s General Election, the Kamba community gave Raila Odinga more votes than President Ruto. Mr Odinga’s appeal in the region had been boasted by endorsement from Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is the de facto Ukambani kingpin.

Mr Musyoka, who on two previous occasions was Mr Odinga’s running mate, remains a key figure within the Azimio leadership that earlier in the week led their supporters countrywide in protests aimed at compelling the government to lower the cost of living.

