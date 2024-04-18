All about Farah Esmail, the new face in The Real Housewives of Nairobi





Farah Esmail, a vibrant addition to The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season Two, airing on Showmax from May 10, describes herself as a bodybuilding queen and trailblazer.

Ten years ago, when she started her bodybuilding journey, she was one of only two women in the country doing the sport.

“It’s grown to about twenty women now,” Farah says proudly. “I’m probably the only person in Kenya to have won the national championship – Miss Kenya Bikini Fitness – three times in a row. Now I compete internationally. I’m also a judge for local bodybuilding shows and I’m really looking forward to growing the sport in the country.

In addition to her bodybuilding prowess, Farah is an effective entrepreneur and an experienced corporate lawyer with over 15 years of senior management experience.

Farah shares her motivation for joining The Real Housewives of Nairobi S2 and what viewers can expect from her.

“I wanted to show that there are many different types of women in Nairobi and Kenya,” she explains. “I’m an alternative to the normal lifestyle. I’m self-made and I have multiple layers.”

A corporate lawyer, entrepreneur and competitive bodybuilder, Farah aims to shine a light on her multi-layered lifestyle. “I believe my purpose is to shine and inspire, and The Real Housewives of Nairobi is a platform for me to do that,” she adds.

Describing herself as a pioneer of female bodybuilding in Kenya, Farah reflects on her early start in the sport. “I started very early when there weren’t many women in the sport,” she recalls. “For me, it’s about fixing crowns, bringing people up and bringing other women along. I’m always the one who settles all the disputes; you’ll see that in the show. I’m Switzerland!”

When asked about her role as a peacemaker, Farah attributes it to her background in advocacy. “It’s a very natural aspect of my personality,” she explains. “As a lawyer, I’ve been involved in conflict resolution since my university days. My sign is Taurus, but I’m actually a rising Libra, and Librans are all about balance and justice. So it’s part of my training as a lawyer and my personality. You’ll see on the show that I’m always about collaboration and not tearing people down, and that’s what I believe in.

Reflecting on her filming experience, Farah describes it as “an excellent growth opportunity that allowed me to step out of my comfort zone”. She adds, “It was interesting to learn about myself, how I work in conflicts and what I do when glasses are thrown at me.

Commenting on her interactions with the other Housewives, Farah says: “I come from a very male-dominated working environment, so the dynamic with a group of women was different. When you build relationships, you get to know people, understand them, like them and enjoy spending time with them”.

Farah, who appeared in Season 1 and is now in Season 2, expresses her appreciation for the show’s portrayal of Kenya. “I think it’s important for us in Kenya to show Kenya,” she remarks. “The production was great and it did what the show needed to do – we got some drama. There were no glasses flying, but there’s always season 2.

Season 2 sees the comeback of actress and entrepreneur Minne Kariuki, alongside the reintroduction of Vera Sidika, who is eager to share her latest chapter, and the ever-stylish business mogul, Dr. Catherine Masitsa.