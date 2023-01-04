Amber Ray announces pregnancy with cute photoshoot





Socialite cum businesswoman Amber Ray is expecting her first child.

Amber who was recently engaged to Kennedy Rapudo announced the news on her Instagram.

Dressed in a red silk night dress while Rapudo was in plaid pants and a white t-shirt, he held the pregnancy test while on the table, a onesie with the words ‘cutie pie’ printed on it and some cakes decorated with ‘Oh baby’ was on display.

“Oh boy🤭🤗,” Amber wrote on her Instagram attaching photos.

A month before Rapudo proposed, the two had their traditional wedding.

Amber rocked a multi-colored body-hugging kitenge that accentuated her curves while Rapudo was dressed in a suit.

“Let’s celebrate this day because without it we are not. My darling, wonderful you, the best thing that’s happened to me yet!” She captioned.

After her birthday celebrations in November, Rapudo popped the question in Dubai.

Amber and Rapudo took some time off to treat the queen to her birthday in Mauritius.

Showcasing the diamond on her finger, followed by videos of how the lovely moments happened, Amber said, “Comments fupi fupi tafadhali🤣😅…#itsayes.”

On the other hand, Rapudo posted a video celebrating his lover with a caption that said, “Diamonds are forever.”

He then shared moments captured from their dinner date in Dubai, adding that he knew when he met Amber, an adventure would happen.

She would then do some family portraits of them alongside their teenage kids.

Rapudo’s daughter was twinning with Amber in a gorgeous red off-shoulder gown while Amber’s son, Gavin looked dapper in a black suit that matched Kennedy’s.

She would then appreciate Rapudo’s baby mama for raising the beauty saying, “Oh, she is such a beautiful and mature young lady…it has been so easy to relate with her…I thank her mother for raising her right.”

