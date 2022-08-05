Andrew Kibe attacks Kamene Goro’s public life, again





Controversial media personality Andrew Kibe now says his ex-colleague Kamene Goro is parading her new catch in public because she is ‘getting desperate’.

Kibe and Kamene worked together as radio presenters before he quit in a huff.

Kamene who hosts the morning show on Kiss FM is considered one of the country’s top radio presenters.

She is also reported to be dating DJ Bonez.

Kibe has meanwhile transformed into a controversial online presenter, best known for bashing out media personalities on his socials.

And Kamene is no exception to this rule.

“Before she (Kamene) turned 30, did you think you would ever see her boyfriend? No, because there was no desperation. 30 has a way of shaking women. They shake a lot when they get to 30. They go into full panic mode.”

Not done, Kibe suggests that singer Otile Brown or gym instructor Frankie Just Gymit are a better match for Kamene as compared to his current bae.

Kibe’s attack on Kamene is the latest in a series of not-so-rosy words exchanged between the pair.

In a past interview, Kamene suggested she no longer misses him as a colleague, adding after they stopped working together, she tried to maintain a good friendship, but Kibe did not respect that.

“I tried to maintain our friendship after we stopped working together but he just became really toxic of late,” she said.

“I personally had no issue with him. The last time we spoke was on his birthday to wish him. I told him to stop putting my name on his mess but he did not stop, so, I blocked him.”