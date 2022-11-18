Andrew Kibe shrugs off false humility as he unveils his new luxury vehicle





Earlier this week, controversial social media commentator Andrew Kibe unveiled his luxury vehicle, a Mercedes Benz S550, which he purchased in the United States of America, where he currently resides.

In a video giving his followers a car tour of his Mercedes S550, Kibe narrates, “So I’ve got this reversed false humility where you don’t like to floss with your things. Come on, Kibe, what is that?

False humility-I’m so done with that B.S That false humility where you want to pretend that things are not affecting you like this is not a Mercedes Benz, you know, S550, that is keyless, like these speakers don’t rotate outwards, yes?

Isn’t this a sunroof? You want to pretend that these things are not happening, omera (my man)?”

He added, “D**n it. They are happening! This is real bro! You better wake up and hustle, damn it! That’s what it’s all about baby. I’m going to enjoy this car. It’s like a small toy,” celebrated Kibe as he showed off the car parked in an empty parking lot.”

The Mercedes Benz S550 has a Kenyan price tag between Sh KSh 8.65M and Sh 13.75M. The luxury vehicle manufacturing company lists the features of an S550 as having a 7-speed auto with paddle shift controls, a panoramic glass sunroof, has an autonomous cruise control plus – with distronic plus.

The S550 also has an active park assist, blind spot assist, and active lane-keeping assist. Its features include a rear-end collision warning and protection system, a brake assist, and cross traffic.

“When I make it, I don’t want to be humble. That is for you people. I’m working so hard but you want me to pretend like I don’t have (things?). You will see!” said thee211 in response to Kibe’s video, which he captioned as, “False humility is witchcraft.”

“Kibe, when were you ever humble? When?” asked Maryann Ndungu.

“I’m happy for Kifee…he seems more happy now after he got an S550,” added Derrick.

“This is me when I got my first car,” said Her.

“That’s not a big deal here (in America), you can get whatever you want, all you need is to build your credit,” added Kinjo.

“Your friends there have bought Lamborghinis G63S’ and you’re here still talking?” laughed Starrelmer.

