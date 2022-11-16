Just another day as Anerlisa Muigai steps out in top, shoes worth hundreds of thousands





On November 5, Keroche Breweries billionaire heiress Anerlisa Muigai visited her new business endeavor for the first time.

In the video she uploaded online, she was dancing on the business premises as she celebrated another milestone in addition to her water bottling and selling business.

However, the ensemble she had on caught Nairobi News’ eye.

While the most this writer has ever spent on a simple top is Sh 800 and Sh 1500 on a pair of comfortable yet fashionable shoes, the dancing lady stepped out in a popping white top with blue flowers, a simple denim pants, and a pair of blue matching shoes.

Despite being fashionable in what appeared as a simple color combination, it turns out Anerlisa was dressed in money.

Money that could pay rent for eight months for a two-bedroom apartment in an old building in Lang’ata, money that could be a down payment for a 2014 Toyota Vitz before the sellers hit you with the hidden costs of buying a second-hand imported vehicle, money that could take you down to Diani for two weeks to reflect on why you’re still stuck in the city in the name of living in Nairobi while other opportunities can be found in the counties and money that could take you to Dubai for a week because YOLO!

It turns out that Anerlisa’s ‘simple’ top is an Al Son De La Palmera Top, a long-sleeved silk shirt made in Colombia and retails at Sh 103,700 apiece.

During a recent business awards ceremony that she attended with her boyfriend, Melvin, she also stepped out in a body-contouring shimmery black dinner dress with a long front slit and paired it with blue high heels.

These shoes turned out to be the Hangisi Manolo Blahnik blue satin jewel buckle pumps which cost a whopping Sh 137,000.

Anerlisa has been known to enjoy the trappings of money. She drives expensive luxurious vehicles, buys the latest expensive mobile phones, including the latest iPhone, and spends time in expensive locations, including restaurants, among other lavish spending.

So, in an economy where one is probably lamenting about the cost of buying a 2-kilogram packet of maize meal, how long would it take you to save this kind of money, and how fast would you spend it?

Do let us know.

