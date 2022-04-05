Anerlisa Muigai finally ‘unveils’ bae’s identity





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has unveiled the face of her latest catch, months after she ended her marriage to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol, whose real name is Bernard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the Nero Water Company CEO shared a video clip of her sitting next to her new man in what appeared to be a weekend getaway with friends.

Her post caused a lot of hype on social media and sent tongues wagging as she finally decided to share her lover’s identity with her fans.

However, she did not reveal the true identity of the man.

The flamboyant heiress was captured on camera getting mushy with her new hunk boyfriend, who according to fans has a stunning resemblance to her ex-husband, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

The clip was taken at her 34th birthday party, where she appeared to have been quite happy and cozying up to her man.

On many occasions, the entrepreneurial queen has shown off the extravagant lifestyle she is living with her man, whom she has praised for showering her with expensive gifts and treats.

DIVORCE

Before, Ms Muigai complained a lot about the kind of men she was dealing with who only sought to drain her pockets dry, as they made it a habit of exploiting her financially before dumping her.

She has had her fair share of heartbreak on the love front as she has not had it easy when it comes to men. Despite her misfortune, the curvy businesswoman has continuously sought true love.

Last year during an interview with the Tanzanian media, Ms Muigai said her heart now only beats for Kenyan men.

Ms Muigai was however guarded when the subject of her collapsed marriage was raised during the interview.

“I would rather not talk about it. I would say a lot but I will restrain myself because of the respect I have for my family and their privacy,” she said.

“But I don’t regret dating and marrying him. Everything is a lesson. And when people split they move on.”

Though short-lived, the couple’s marriage was highly eventful. The ‘Moyo Mashine’ hitmaker even released songs featuring the Kenyan rich kid as a video vixen.

However, two months into the marriage, the couple broke up. They later reunited before separating again in February 2021.

The multitalented Tanzanian singer would later say that he did his best to keep their marriage, but it didn’t work, and they decided to go their separate ways.