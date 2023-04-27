Anto Neosoul back to hosting ‘Anto Live’





Multitalented entertainer Antony Mwangi better know as Anto Neosoul, is back to hosting ‘Anto Live’, a curated live musical experience that allows lovers of art and music to congregate and celebrate Kenyan art months after parting ways with Nation FM.

The vocalist, who was known for his wit and enthusiastic zeal on the evening show dubbed Nation Drive, has said he is back as an event host and musician and that what he does best “is performing on stage”.

The artiste has been using ‘Anto Live’ experience, to perform songs from his latest album Welcome 2 My Soul.

Additionally, Anto Neosoul’s performances have included a catalogue of songs spanning more than a decade in the African music industry as well as in mainstream media.

The event provides a platform for artistes, designers, filmmakers and creatives alike to curate experiences that allow them to be seen, felt and heard without creative inhibition.

“I am excited to bring back ‘Anto Live’ after the hiatus due to the pandemic, I believe this show is for the passionate, unapologetic, fashionistas, tastemakers, networkers and the success hungry,” he said.

For his comeback show at the Alchemist, Anto Neosoul brought on stage some of Kenya’s finest among them, Soulstress – Lucy Lugano, Reggae Sensation SHAMIR, Gospel Dancehall Star – Hopekid and Hip Hop Legends in the making – Boywaley (Tusker Nexters) and Baba Zora.

Anto Neosoul, who has been nominated and won numerous fashion and music awards – including Avance Media, Most Influential Young Kenyans, MTV My Video Award, Couture Best Dressed Personality, 2 Kisima Awards, 4 Groove Awards – is about to launch his Podcast, “Unlock Your Soul with Anto Neo Soul” and is currently building his Eco-Friendly Glass Recycling Startup VASOKenya.

“I curate these experiences as a constant reminder that art evolves, that I evolve but the standard or presenting this art should only get better. I thank my sponsors for walking with me on this journey as we curate artistic experiences together. This is only the beginning. I am not about to settle,” Anto Neosoul told Nairobi News in a past interview.