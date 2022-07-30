Armed police officer drugged, robbed of Sh60,000 and his phone





An armed police officer on Friday evening lost Sh60,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh18,000 among other valuables after he was drugged along Savannah Road in Kisumu Ndogo, Nairobi County.

According to a police report filed at Buruburu Police Station, the said officer was found lying by the roadside by a fellow officer who was on traffic patrol duties in the area.

The officer immediately administered first aid on the victim who regained consciousness after a short while. It was then that the police officer on patrol established that the man was his colleague and was armed with a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The drugged officer reported that he lost a number of valuable items, including his ID card, Huduma card, NHIF card and a pair of shoes that he had been wearing. The firearm was taken by officers at Buruburu Police Station and kept in the armoury awaiting further action.

Cases of people being drugged and losing valuable items have been on the increase within the country attracting the attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) which has cautioned members of the public to be alert while in social joints.

A week ago, a man lost Sh1.1 million after he agreed to house a woman he met in Shamilla Villa Club located in Embakassi, Nairobi County.