Arrest me if you so wish, Pastor James Ng’ang’a dares the government





Neno Evangelism Center founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a has now dared the government to arrest him.

This comes at a time when the government is under pressure to regulate churches in the country following the arrest of Mr Paul Mackenzie, the leader of a cult-like religious group in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Mackenzie’s Good News International Church has been on the headlines for the last two weeks in the wake of the discovery of bodies of tens his followers in mass graves in Shakahola village.

In an amateur video that is making rounds on social media, Pastor James Ng’ang’a is heard daring the authorities to arrest him if they so wish.

“I am not educated but you guys are. However, my phone receives money. After you arrested this preacher even you I pray that you undergo the same. The government come for me, this is now too much,” he says.

The controversial preacher, who is currently out of the country, dared the government to arrest him when he jets back into the country.

Pastor Ng’ang’a also said he does not close the doors leading to his church and everyone, including those who even wanted to eat while inside, were free to do so.

“Kule Jerusalem asubuhi unakunywa chai na toast mbili,” he said, as he dared the government to arrest him.

He also chided churches that are fond of searching people at the entrance, saying people should be allowed to enter the church even if they decided to sleep while the preacher is sharing the word of God.

Pastor Ng’ang’a also claimed that he had long discouraged Kenyans from sending him money, adding that he is willing to reverse such mobile money transactions.

His sentiment comes just a day after televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero was grilled by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his doctrine and church operations.

A source who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence said Pastor Odero was also questioned over his ties with cult-leader Mr Mackenzie.

