Why Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been arrested

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church after he was arrested in Mombasa County. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church after he was arrested in Mombasa County. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church has been arrested, Coast Regional Coordinator Ms Rhoda Onyancha has said.

Pastor Odero, who was on Wednesday grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), is currently being held at the Coast Police Headquarters in Mombasa County.

Nairobi News has established that detectives are seeking to have Pastor Odero shedding light on his relationship with cult-leader Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church as the police continue investigating the discovery of bodies of tens his followers in mass graves in Shakahola village.

Also read: Arrest me if you so wish, Pastor James Ng’ang’a dares the government

“He has been arrested and will be questioned at the Coastal Police Headquarters in Mombasa County,” Ms Onyancha said.

The televangelist, was on Wednesday briefly questioned by sleuths attached to the DCI over the matter. He was questioned of his doctrine and church operations.

“There is information that he bought the television signals which he currently uses from Mr Mackenzie,” said a detective privy to the matter who spoke to Nairobi News in confidence.

Already, sleuths attached to the DCI have inspected Milele Funeral Home located in Mavueni, a walking distance from where Pastor Odero runs his church.

Also read: Pastor Ezekiel Odero grilled by DCI over links to cult leader Paul Mackenzie

This is after it emerged that a number of bodies of the Shakahola village victims were had been taken to the morgue.

Pastor Odero’s arrest comes at a time when the government is under pressure to regulate churches in Kenya.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki declared a night curfew in Shakahola Forest, Malindi in Kilifi County.

In a statement, Prof Kindiki said the curfew will be enforced for the next 30 days in and out of the Chakama Ranch.

Also read: Pastor Ben Kiengei – ‘Carry’ your brains when you go to church