Arrow Bwoy, Nadia Mukami’s raunchy birthday dance





Celebrity couple Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy were not afraid to get all down and dirty during the latter's birthday party.

Video shared by Arrow Bwoy capture Nadia Mukami vigorously grinding Arrow Bwoys junk with her bottom.

In another scene Arrow Bwoy bends over with Nadia returns the favour.

“Keki ni tatu nilishindwa nianze na gani birthday cake, Father’s Day cake or that cake in Green 🤣 🤣 … My queen and the whole Geng managed to pull a surprise on me a day after I jetted in the country from my tour,” Arrow Bwoy said.

The couple welcomed their first born child in March. News of their pregnancy was first revealed by media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, but Nadia would later indicate she suffered a miscarriage.

Months later, during the launch of their foundation Lola na Safari, Nadia arrived heavily pregnant.

Her fans took issue with her for hiding the pregnancy but the Maombi hit maker explained that she chose not to reveal her pregnancy early because she felt the journey was personal and she wanted to wait until when she was comfortable sharing the news.

A week after the foundation launch, which was a tribute to their late daughter, Arrow Bwoy – born Ali Etale – proposed to Mukami.