Finally, Amber Ray is ready to settle down





With the tough economic times socialite Amber Ray says she is now ready to settle down. She claims that it has now become difficult for her to remain an independent woman and is willing to consider any man looking to take her off the market.

“Okay, the economy is no longer suitable, for me to remain an independent woman. The time has finally come. I am now considering listening to you guys for supplemental income. I’m ready to settle down 🙌🏼this time I mean it,” she said.

The cost of living has become unbearable in Nairobi as prices of essential commodities continue to surge.

Recent statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show commodities such as maize and wheat, irish potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cabbages, kales and cooking oil rose by an average of 20 per cent in January compared with the same period in 2021.

Amber Ray was once married to city businessman Jimal ‘Roho Safi’. They started dating in December 2020 and got married in an Islamic-themed wedding in March 2021, a marriage that was short-lived as they divorced barely six months later.

This is after she (Amber) started to engage in verbal fights with Amira, Jimal’s first wife. A video that surfaced last year captures Amber Ray and Amira in a scuffle.

Amira is seen outside her co-wife’s home in the company of her friends and family while throwing not-so-pleasant words at Amber Ray while also blaming her husband for marrying the socialite.

But the socialite defended herself, accusing her co-wife of organizing a gang of women, whom she referred to as ‘mamboch’ (slang for house helps), to attack her at her Syokimau residence.

Amira and Jimal have been married for 17 years now and together have been blessed with two sons.