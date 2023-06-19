Azziad’s manager, Peter Kawa, commends her outstanding work ethic





Azziad’s manager, Peter Kawa has expressed his admiration for the popular content creator, highlighting her exceptional dedication to her craft.

In a recent interview with Phil Director, Kawa shared insights into their professional journey, tracing back to their early collaboration before Azziad gained widespread fame in 2020.

Azziad’s star soared when videos of her dancing to Femi One’s hit song ‘Utawezana’ went viral across various social media platforms.

The captivating TikTok clips, showcasing her mesmerizing dance moves, infectious smile, and distinctive blonde hair, quickly made her a sensation.

She trended at number one on Twitter, with her video garnering hundreds of retweets.

However, the trend took a negative turn when some individuals on Twitter began unearthing Azziad’s old videos and photos, subjecting her to unwarranted criticism and scrutiny.

Accusations of excessive filtering and claims that she appeared different without makeup circulated. Some even manipulated her images to fit their preconceived notions.

It was during this challenging period that Peter Kawa assumed the role of Azziad’s manager.

Reflecting on their partnership, he emphasized that while he played a pivotal role in managing her career, it was Azziad’s hard work and determination that propelled her to her current status.

Kawa stated, “We simply organized and utilized available resources to support her. She is incredibly diligent and treats everyone with equality. She is blessed and devoted to prayer.”

Kawa and Azziad first crossed paths after high school in 2017 when she joined a group he led.

They ventured into acting together, and Azziad displayed evident enthusiasm for her craft.

Their friendship solidified in 2018 when Kawa drafted a contract outlining his role in her career.

He began encouraging her to create content, and they embarked on their collaborative journey.

Azziad’s passion for TikTok and Instagram fueled her rise in 2020, but with newfound fame came numerous challenges.

Kawa recounted finding her overwhelmed, bombarded with thousands of unread messages and enduring online trolling, even on WhatsApp group chats where she was added only to be subjected to ridicule.

“Her phone had over 50k messages unread. She would go offline but would still get people would troll her on WhatsApp. Some would even add her to groups just to troll her and then remove her. That is when I took over the management role officially.”

It was at this point that Kawa formally assumed the role of her manager.

Together, they took measures to protect Azziad’s well-being, providing her with a new phone and a new SIM card.

Kawa emphasized that success does not happen overnight and noted Azziad’s unwavering ambition to become a superstar, a dream that materialized unexpectedly quickly.

