Babu Owino announces online revision classes for students

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino address believers at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Donholm Nairobi on August 21, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has commenced online revision classes for students preparing for their national exams.

The controversial lawmaker made the announcement on his socials.

We are BACK with a BANG!Tune in TOMORROW’S LIVE on my Facebook Babu Owino,Instagram @he.babuowino ,

twitter @HEBabuOwino and you tube BABU OWINO TV at 7.30PM as we HELP our KCPE CANDIDATES prepare to pass EXAMS with flying colors. pic.twitter.com/mCat9rYjEa — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) October 29, 2022

The 35-year-old politician began his online teachings during the Covid-19 period.

He concentrated on handling various mathematics topics at the time when schools were closed owing to the pandemic.

“Mathematics is the easiest subject on earth,” said the MP in his opening remarks at the time, while apologizing to students who did not have internet and smartphones to access the lesson.

In the one-hour-25-minute lesson, the ODM legislator tackled questions in differentiation, calculus, integration, and trigonometry.

He also a swipe at then Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who appeared to question his teaching skills.

He said: “I have gone through school and passed highly, I went to university and studied actuarial science and law, I have two masters degrees in both law and actuarial science, I scored 403 marks in KCPE, so I am overqualified in verifying exams and in fact I can even set them.”

Owino sat for his KCSE exam at Kisumu Boys and scored an A-minus of 79 points before pursuing actuarial science at the University of Nairobi and graduating with a first-class honors degree in 2012.

Owino’s political star is on the rise, and has recently been mentioned as a possible successor to Raila Odinga in the Luo community.

