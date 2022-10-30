Millions… Anerlisa Muigai unveils social media rate card





Anerlisa Muigai, the heiress to the multibillion Keroche Breweries Company, has opened up her personal Instagram account to advertisers and is charging a pretty costly penny for it.

She unveiled her rate card as she explained her rates will be different from other influencers because she did not want her page looking like an advertising media page.

Also read: Babu Owino announces online revision classes for students

Battle for Nairobi county committee seats rock Azimio

Raila threatens to ask his supporters to stop paying tax

“It’s okay to say no. I was always a yes person like do this, okay. Send me this, okay. Post this for me, okay. I realized not having boundaries and the power to say no is what causes more stress and lack of peace of mind.

So if you want something posted for free without any agreement, I am sorry I won’t be able to do that anymore. Please pay as everyone else. I’ll post my rates on the next slide,” Anerlisa said on October 29, 2022.

It was at this moment that she unveiled a what appears a costly rate card that matches her wallet and lifestyle as she portrays on social media.

For her to post three posts on her main page for three weeks, Anerlisa said she would charge Sh 728,400.

To post three stories on her Instagram stories for 24 hours, she revealed she would charge small business advertisers Sh 12,140.

Additionally, for corporate and companies, Anerlisa said she would charge Sh 24,280 to post three posts on her Instagram stories for 24 hours.

If an advertiser wanted their advert posted in three Instagram stories and to run for 12 hours on her page, she will charge them Sh 7,891.

She also revealed that for her to mention any business or service under her personal picture on her Instagram account, she would charge a client Sh 60,700 per picture/mention. To become a brand ambassador for a product or service, Anerlisa said she would charge clients Sh 12,140,000 for three months.

“I will not accept any brand that includes nudity,” Anerlisa clarified.

For her appearances to promote a product or service, Anerlisa said she would charge clients Sh 1,821,000 for two and a half hours of her time.

Lastly, she said that for anyone wishing to buy her social media pages, she would charge them Sh 36,420,000. She has a following of 1 million on Instagram and 134,000 followers on Facebook.

The unveiling of this rate card comes as a turnaround from her usual practice of tagging fashion stores from where she buys her clothes or tags exotic locations where she enjoys meals when she posts on Instagram.