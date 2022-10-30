Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shares motherhood experience





Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage says she enjoys motherhood with her son Jamil Balogun is very jovial whom she describes as ‘very jovial’.

Speaking on The Trend show on NTV, the mother of one said her son Jamil , 7, has brought happiness and maturity to her life.

“It feels so great being next to a grown boy now. In early ages it was a bit tough because all I could do was to feed her and change her diapers. Time has gone so fast and now I have a companion,” the singer said.

“He has opinions. He is my best friend and we relate so much. We share a lot and having him a round is always my pleasure,” said Savage.

On the other hand, she revealed her son understands her artistic lifestyle.

“When we are with him, he gives me space especially if people want to take photos with me. He is not a camera person so I understand him. He accompanies me on stage when he wants to,” said Savage.

Savage gave birth to Jamil in 2015.

On the issue of grieving, the mother of one said that she has come to value life more having lost her father.

“In a period of three weeks, I lost people close to me. The grieving time actually was an awakening moment in my life. It made me view life differently. I still remember my dad and I always appreciate his sacrifices,” said Savage.

On her music career, Savage said that Brandy has always been her inspiration.

“Brandy inspired me so much. She has always been my pillar. She has a good heart and she is more than I thought she was,” said Savage.

About her education and graduating, Savage said that she is now not just a queen now but she is a doctor.

