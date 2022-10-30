IEBC announces election dates for Elgeyo Marakwet, Kandara, Garissa Township seats

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the CS nominee for Roads, Transport and Public Works before the vetting committee. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted January 5, 2023, as the date for Elgeyo Marakwet Senate by-election.

It also announced that by-elections in Kandara and Garissa Township plus that of the Member of Shella County Assembly ward will be held on the same date.

This is after the elected Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Mr Kipchumba Murkomen resigned from his position to take over as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works.

Ms Alice Muthoni Wahome, also resigned as the MP Kandara and took over as the CS for Water, irrigation and sanitation.

Mr Aden Duale resigned as the MP Garissa Township and took over as the CS for Defense.

“By-Elections for Members of National Assembly, Kandara and Garissa Township Constituencies, Member of Senate, Elgeyo Marakwet County and Member for Shella Ward, Lamu County Assembly scheduled to be held on Thursday, 5th January, 2023,” the electoral agency said in a statement.

The four positions were declared vacant on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after the three occupants announced their resignation.

Three weeks ago, IEBC gazetted December 8, 2022 as the date when the Bungoma Senate by-election will be conducted.

This announcement was made after Mr Moses Wetangula was elected as the Speaker of the National Assembly. He was elected by lawmakers at the National Assembly on September 8, 2022.

“Following declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of Member of the Senate for Bungoma County, confirmed by the respective Speakers of the Senate vide a letter dated the September 26, 2022, there shall be a by-election for Member of the Senate for Bungoma County on December 8, 2022,” IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said in the Gazette Notice dated October 4, 2022.

The Bungoma Senate seat that was left by Mr Wetangula has attracted sibling rivalry after President Dr William Ruto led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party announced that former Bumula Member of Parliament Mr Mwambu Mabonga will be flying its ticket.

This irritated the Ford Kenya party which went ahead and named Mr Wafula Wakoli who is a long serving Personal Assistant to Mr Wetangula as their preferred candidate.

