Baby Christmas: Willis Raburu unveils daughter in festive fashion

Willis Raburu and wife, Ivy Namu show off their daughter

Willis Raburu and wife, Ivy Namu show off their daughter





Media personality Willis Raburus and his wife, Ivy Namu, have shared a photo of their three-month-old daughter.

The celebrity couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared a photoshoot their little tot had, Ivy accompanied the photo with sweet awwwwww-inducing words.

“Season’s greetings from the littlest Raburu, our sweet baby. All of God’s grace in one tiny face. She was 7 weeks old here; now she’s 3 months old cute and chubby as ever; our hearts are full,” commented Ivy.

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

Responding to his wife’s post, Media personality Willis Raburu praised her little daughter calling her princess.

“My little princess,” Raburu commented on the post.

The little girl was dressed in a beautiful red dress, hugging a black-white teddy bear and a redhead ribbon.

In the background are Christmas decorations to usher in the festive period.

The two lovebirds welcomed their second child in September.

Also read: Rachel Ruto demonstrates how to be a good wife to President Ruto

Raburu shared the news on his Instagram stories, where he posted a photo of Ivy in the hospital while holding their daughter and captioned it “a queen birthed a queen.”

On her part, Ivy shared a photo of her newborn, saying, “My daughter is finally here, safe & sound. She’s beautiful & God is so good.”

The couple announced their second pregnancy in May 2022, with the bubbly TV presenter saying, “We did it again! One more to adore.”

Also read: Veiled shade? Edday Nderitu shades Samidoh’s parenting style

In July 2022, Raburu went down on one knee and proposed to Namu on their son’s first birthday.

“You are my love, you are my everything and it will give me great pleasure if Ivy Namu would be my wife,” said Raburu while proposing.

An excited Namu shared the news of her engagement on her social media, saying, “A thousand times yes, in this lifetime and the next together.”

The two lovebirds started dating in 2020 after Willis split from his ex-wife Marya Prud

Also, read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

Nandy defends performing in a half-empty hall in Cote d’Ivoire

Long distance matatus moved to Green Park Terminus

5 Popular Kenyan Trap musicians