Long distance matatus moved to Green Park Terminus





The move by Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to decongest CBD is slowly bearing fruits.

On Thursday, the order from the governor was effected as a section of matatus from a few Saccos were seen parking at the terminus.

However, it’s not clear why there are still long-distance vehicles within the CBD.

Also read: TikTok stars Vijana Baru Baru open up on pain, love and heartbreak

At the terminus, the vehicles are only dropping the passengers and leaving with empty seats to pick up passengers at their usual places.

The county has arranged for the Nairobi Community Rail busses to pick up passengers arriving from upcountry at the terminus and drop them off within the CBD.

On Wednesday, the governor said they would agree on cheap shuttles that will drop passengers at the Ambassadeur area.

“We’ve held fruitful consultations with the leadership of Long Distance SACCOs coming in through Waiyaki Way…We shall also ensure passengers disembarking there have the option of a cheap shuttle to Ambassadeur as they enter Nairobi.

Also read: Majirani – Why I worked in a ‘mjengo’ after I became famous

He said the list of specific Saccos using the facility would be shared.

The governor is expected to launch the stage on Thursday, December 1 officially.

The terminus was constructed during the administration of former president Uhuru Kenyatta under the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

The terminus was initially intended to host PSV vehicles in Nairobi that are operating along Ngong Road.

However, after several trials, the implementation failed.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser