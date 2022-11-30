Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf





Comedian Nasra Yusuf ex-husband Rashid Abdalla popularly known as Director Rashid, has reacted to the breakup rumor by deleting all the photos he took with his ex-lover.

The comedian cum actor last week shared a video of how a hardcore rapper reacts when he is heartbroken with his short skit showing an angered lover questioning the meaning of love in his rap.

Director Rashid, who was directing the flow of the rap, is seen asking the singer to stay on course, but he is in so much ‘pain’ that he speaks his mind regardless.

Over the weekend, Nasra admitted that she was single, revealing that she lost herself, her family, career and got criticised by her community, but she was still willing to make the relationship work even though the roots of their problems were the same year in year out for 5 years.

“Sasa ni kurudi soko!!!…Wacoast tushamalizana😂,I think I’ll come back home, Somali men its your time to shock me,” she shared.

However, Nasra admitted in an interview with radio personality Ankali that they split four months ago, not because of cheating, but because they both did not agree on some issues.

The two love birds tied the knot in a private ceremony last year after dating for some time, then announced that they were expecting their first child mid-this year.

Nasra posted a beautiful picture of herself holding a dipstick, a device women use to test for pregnancy.

They would later reveal that they lost their unborn child even before they knew the gender. In a post, the comedienne shared, “Loosing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process.

I was way too excited about this journey. I had everything, from the name to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind..oh how I wish I just saw your little face, my baby.”

She continued, “And finally, they say everything happens for a reason, and I do agree because, during this difficult process, I got to see what kind of a man I was really married to..manze.”

Nasra added, “This man was broken, I’d never seen him that sad, but still, he chose to be strong for me, comforting me when he also needed to be comforted and going above and beyond to ensure that I got the best treatment.

His constant reassurance that ‘Babe, niko hapa, we will go through this pamoja and tutakuwa sawa pamoja’ meant a lot…”

