Ben Cyco: Why I’m not yet ready to have kids





Kenyan gospel singer Ben Cyco has revealed the reason why he is not yet ready to have kids of his own.

Speaking on the Joyride podcast, the artiste said the biggest fear he has about getting kids is lacking the ability to provide for them.

“My biggest fear about having kids is not being able to provide for them. Staki kuuza mtoto Ebay,” he said jokingly.

“Sometime back I was checking school fees and kindergarten was going for like Sh70,000 and I’m like this is a whole Master’s school fee.”

Ben is married to content creator Wanjiru Njiru and the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary yesterday (November 27 2022).

The couple shared posts on their respective social media pages to acknowledge their first year of marriage.

Also read: Gospel singer Kambua flaunts her baby bump

Ben and Wanjiru are among the most admired celebrity couples in Kenya as they have stood the test of time having been together for over a decade. They tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family, which saw their fans in awe of their love and union.

The couple has on many occasions shared their love story, from how they met leading up to the day they exchnaged their wedding vows.

Just a few months ago, while sharing a bit about the events that transpired before they became an item, Ben confessed to having prayed for the downfall of his wife, Wanjiru’s previous relationship.

The singer disclosed that he had a thing for the beautiful content creator when they were both in campus but at the time Ms Njiru was dating someone else which left him watching her from afar. He also confessed to having prayed deeply for Njiru’s relationship to fail so that he could get the chance with her.

Also read: Bahati sparks online speculation after Diana’s wababaz storm

“In KU she was pengting, but at the time she was dating someone else so I was given a ticket to go to the back and wait. But it was after campus that we took things a bit more seriously and I was praying for that relationship to end, very serious prayers,” said Cyco while speaking on Switch TV digital.

Cyco further disclosed that when they were both seeing other people, they had a thing for each other but chose not to pursue it out of respect for their then partners, but were also immediately drawn to each other after their relationships failed.

“When she was dating somebody else, I also went on to date somebody else so there was that tension between us but we did not want to explore it because we were both being respectful to our then partners. As soon as both relationships ended, we both gave each other calls almost immediately,” Cyco said.

Also read: Comedian Nasra Yusuf – I lost myself, family, career and friends because of this relationship