Ruto to appoint commission to spearhead cleaning of Nairobi rivers

A heavily-polluted Nairobi River as it traverses through Grogon, Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi in this picture on Sunday, July 17, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A heavily-polluted Nairobi River as it traverses through Grogon, Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi in this picture on Sunday, July 17, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





President William Ruto has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring rivers in Nairobi are pollution-free.

To this end, the president has said he will appoint the Nairobi Rivers Commission to help in cleaning Nairobi rivers.

“By Friday this week, I will appoint Nairobi Rivers commission to spearhead the cleaning of the rivers,” President Ruto said on Monday at Tatu City Special Economic Zone for the official opening of the Twiga Food distribution center.

His sentiment come just a few days after the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the commission will spearhead all efforts to clean Nairobi River and return it to its natural state.

Also read: Here is why you’ll have to wait longer for that new passport

“The Nairobi River is a national shame. The level of pollution in the river is unacceptable and the quality of life of those who live next to it lacks dignity. My office has been assigned the task of cleaning up the river and we will sort it out,” Gachagua said.

Mr Gachagua said the commission will comprise both state and non-state actors, including UN agencies.

“No single actor can deal with the issue alone. This river has been polluted for years and it will take a concerted effort to clean it up,” he said.

Also read: Licenses of eight nightclubs, including 1824 and Oyster Bay, revoked

The DP further said that once formulated, the commission will be mandated with curbing pollution, cleaning the river, create livelihood projects around the river and restoring the surrounding levels to acceptable levels.

Over the years, the Nairobi River has not been a great resource of the country, especially Nairobi city, because of the high levels of population and how it is used.

The river, which was once termed as the cleanest with pure water in the ’90s, has over the years been turned into a dumping site.

Also read: Kakamega man on the run after defiling his ailing daughter in hospital