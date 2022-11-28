Kakamega man on the run after defiling his ailing daughter in hospital





Police in Kakamega County are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly defiled his own daughter who was admitted in hospital while seriously ill.

The incident was reported at Navakholo Police Post, Kakamega County by a woman whom said she witnessed the heinous act.

“She (the witness) reported that she witnessed one Patrick Muvinga aged 40 years whose daughter was also admitted at the said hospital pediatric ward suffering from severe malaria and under his care had defiled her,” the police report reads in part.

According to the report, the suspect noticed the presence of police officers inside the ward but escaped before they could arrest him. Doctors later conducted a test on the minor to ascertain whether she had been raped and the results turned out positive.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported that her son had been sexually abused by a fellow student in school.

The woman reported that on October 16, 2022 her son left the dormitory at midnight to answer a call of nature when he was ambushed by an unknown male student.

“One of them defiled him while covering his mouth so that he could not be in a position to scream,” the police report reads in part.

The minor managed to free himself and sought refuge within the dormitory.

“The following day he was escorted to Siloam Medical Center for treatment. The case is still pending as it is under investigations,” the police said.

It has emerged that it proved difficult for the student to reach out to the parents but when he got a phone he passed on the message.

