KOT now want Sakaja to raid loud churches after police storm Club 1824

Club 1824 along Langata Road in this picture taken on February 16, 2020. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Revellers at the popular 1824 Bar & Restaurant on Lang’ata road were in Sunday night caught unawares after police officers stormed the establishment barely hours after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja issued a final warning to nightclubs in the city’s residential areas to comply with the order to revoke their licenses.

With the club management seemingly taken by surprise, the unsuspecting revellers who were enjoying their drinks and making merry were forced to leave their bottles of beer on their tables.

Governor Sakaja had earlier on indicated that he was going to take stern action on premises that fail to heed his orders to revoke all licenses of nightclubs and liquor stores within residential areas.

Last call. No nightclubs in residential areas. pic.twitter.com/2Z8V6jl0yF — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) November 27, 2022

Sakaja’s directives follows complaints from the public about increased noise pollution from nightclubs in residential areas.

The county chief also directed that all liquor-selling premises in the county should provide adequate parking space for its clients and subsequently warned that vehicles causing obstruction along roads and footpaths would be impounded.

But the directive of impounding vehicles goes against Governor Sakaja’s word of stopping county government enforcement officers from impounding and towing motorvehicles and motorcycles which violate laws in the city county.

Earlier on, the governor said motorist who violated laws would be charged individually without necessarily impounding their vehicles.

On Twitter Sakaja’s actions have divided opinion with some asking the governor to extend the same directives to loud churches with the city estates. Here are some of the reactions:

Sakaja's priorities are extremely misplaced, raiding nightclubs while there's serious issues like insecurity and sanitation at hand.

We are doomed — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) November 27, 2022

Sakaja should keep the same energy with loud churches — $$🇰🇪 (@sarahserann) November 27, 2022

Sakaja saying he doesn't want night clubs in residential areas, in a city where urban planning is nonexistent. A city where a school is next to a hospital,bar is next to church,the church is next to an apartment that is next to a local bus stage which is next to a dumping site.🙄 — 𝕂𝕀𝕋ℍ𝕀ℕ𝕁𝕀 𝕃𝔼𝕎𝕀𝕊 (@Kithinji_Lewii) November 27, 2022

Governor Sakaja… night clubs and churches… churches have become a menace noise pollution they operate like they're above the law, are they? — Teddy Kimani (@Teddykimany) November 27, 2022

You are doing a good job @SakajaJohnson 👏🏾👏🏾

Those nightclubs should be closed Lakini liquor joints should NOT provide parking for clients ‼️ https://t.co/ovjXBxZRSF — Elle Majiwa (@ElvinaMajiwa) November 28, 2022