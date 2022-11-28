Join our Telegram Channel
KOT now want Sakaja to raid loud churches after police storm Club 1824

By Wangu Kanuri November 28th, 2022 2 min read

Revellers at the popular 1824 Bar & Restaurant on Lang’ata road were in Sunday night caught unawares after police officers stormed the establishment barely hours after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja issued a final warning to nightclubs in the city’s residential areas to comply with the order to revoke their licenses.

With the club management seemingly taken by surprise, the unsuspecting revellers who were enjoying their drinks and making merry were forced to leave their bottles of beer on their tables.

Governor Sakaja had earlier on indicated that he was going to take stern action on premises that fail to heed his orders to revoke all licenses of nightclubs and liquor stores within residential areas.

Sakaja’s directives follows complaints from the public about increased noise pollution from nightclubs in residential areas.

The county chief also directed that all liquor-selling premises in the county should provide adequate parking space for its clients and subsequently warned that vehicles causing obstruction along roads and footpaths would be impounded.

But the directive of impounding vehicles goes against Governor Sakaja’s word of stopping county government enforcement officers from impounding and towing motorvehicles and motorcycles which violate laws in the city county.

Earlier on, the governor said motorist who violated laws would be charged individually without necessarily impounding their vehicles.

On Twitter Sakaja’s actions have divided opinion with some asking the governor to extend the same directives to loud churches with the city estates. Here are some of the reactions:

 

