Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist includes Tems and Burna Boy
Nigerian singer Tems’ Vibe Out and Burna Boy’s Last Last have made it to former US President Barack Obama’s highly-anticipated annual playlist for the season, sending love to new hits and unforgettable classics alike.
The tradition of sharing his musical playlist has been running since Obama was president, and Burna Boy has appeared on his playlist a few times over the years.
Three years ago, his smash hit Anybody made Obama’s summer playlist, as well as his favourite music of 2019 list. A year later, his 2019 song My Money, My Baby, made Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.
“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artistes from your replies, it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?,” Obama, who also shared his summer reading list, captioned the post.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022
He also listed some recent tracks like Beyonce’s Break My Soul, Ojitos Lindos by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo, Cherries by Hope Tala and some other hits on the list.
Obama’s choices are varied by genre, and he’s got taste and style. Music lovers should definitely take a crack at these songs because even I am a fan of many of these as well.
Here is what the 44th US leader is currently jamming to:
Break My Soul – Beyoncé
Vibe Out – Tems
Music for a Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles
Mighty Love – The Spinners
Feelin’ Alright – Joe Cocker
Energy [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi] – Sampa the Great
Saoko – Rosalía
Split/Whole Time – Lil Yachty
Let’s Go Crazy – Prince
That’s Where I Am – Maggie Rogers
I Can’t Get Next to You – Al Green
More Than You Know – Dr. John
Blue in Green – Miles Davis
Last Last – Burna Boy
Persuasive – Doechii
Cherries [ft. Aminé] – Hope Tala
Save Me – Aretha Franklin
Nobody Knows Me – Lyle Lovett
Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo
Pull Up – Koffee
Dancing in the Dark – Bruce Springsteen
Angelica – Wet Leg
When I B on Tha Mic – Rakim
Too Good [ft. Rihanna] – Drake
Spanish Joint – D’Angelo
Do I Move You? (Version II) – Nina Simone
Take Five – Dave Brubeck
Finesse [ft. Buju] – Pheelz & Bnxn
Bliss – Amber Mark
Found – Jacob Banks
Apple Tree Blues – Caamp
I’ve Been Loving You – Otis Redding
Guantanamera [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill] – Wyclef Jean
I’m Shakin’ – Jack White
I Just Want to Thank You – Big John Hamilton
Praise You – Fatboy Slim
Many Times – Dijon
Better [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson] – The Foreign Exchange
Tamagotchi – Omar Apollo
The Furthest Thing – Maren Morris
Under Control – The Internet
Die Hard – Kendrick Lamar
Magic – Vince Staples & Mustard
Keep Looking Up – Kacey Musgraves