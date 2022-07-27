Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist includes Tems and Burna Boy

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the Copenhagen Democracy Summit at The Royal Danish Playhouse (Skuespilhuset) in Copenhagen, on June 10. 2022. PHOTO | AFP

Nigerian singer Tems’ Vibe Out and Burna Boy’s Last Last have made it to former US President Barack Obama’s highly-anticipated annual playlist for the season, sending love to new hits and unforgettable classics alike.

The tradition of sharing his musical playlist has been running since Obama was president, and Burna Boy has appeared on his playlist a few times over the years.

Three years ago, his smash hit Anybody made Obama’s summer playlist, as well as his favourite music of 2019 list. A year later, his 2019 song My Money, My Baby, made Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artistes from your replies, it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?,” Obama, who also shared his summer reading list, captioned the post.

Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? pic.twitter.com/9OgPq0SRy4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

He also listed some recent tracks like Beyonce’s Break My Soul, Ojitos Lindos by Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo, Cherries by Hope Tala and some other hits on the list.

Obama’s choices are varied by genre, and he’s got taste and style. Music lovers should definitely take a crack at these songs because even I am a fan of many of these as well.

Here is what the 44th US leader is currently jamming to:

Break My Soul – Beyoncé

Vibe Out – Tems

Music for a Sushi Restaurant – Harry Styles

Mighty Love – The Spinners

Feelin’ Alright – Joe Cocker

Energy [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi] – Sampa the Great

Saoko – Rosalía

Split/Whole Time – Lil Yachty

Let’s Go Crazy – Prince

That’s Where I Am – Maggie Rogers

I Can’t Get Next to You – Al Green

More Than You Know – Dr. John

Blue in Green – Miles Davis

Last Last – Burna Boy

Persuasive – Doechii

Cherries [ft. Aminé] – Hope Tala

Save Me – Aretha Franklin

Nobody Knows Me – Lyle Lovett

Ojitos Lindos – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

Pull Up – Koffee

Dancing in the Dark – Bruce Springsteen

Angelica – Wet Leg

When I B on Tha Mic – Rakim

Too Good [ft. Rihanna] – Drake

Spanish Joint – D’Angelo

Do I Move You? (Version II) – Nina Simone

Take Five – Dave Brubeck

Finesse [ft. Buju] – Pheelz & Bnxn

Bliss – Amber Mark

Found – Jacob Banks

Apple Tree Blues – Caamp

I’ve Been Loving You – Otis Redding

Guantanamera [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill] – Wyclef Jean

I’m Shakin’ – Jack White

I Just Want to Thank You – Big John Hamilton

Praise You – Fatboy Slim

Many Times – Dijon

Better [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson] – The Foreign Exchange

Tamagotchi – Omar Apollo

The Furthest Thing – Maren Morris

Under Control – The Internet

Die Hard – Kendrick Lamar

Magic – Vince Staples & Mustard

Keep Looking Up – Kacey Musgraves