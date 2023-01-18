BBC apologizes after pornographic audio interrupts FA Cup coverage, investigation underway





The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) issued an apology on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after a pornographic audio clip interrupted their FA Cup coverage.

The audio of a woman wailing and moaning with pleasure during the coverage was played at a very high volume moment before the match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers kicked off.

Liverpool won the match with one goal against their rivals.

When the audio clip played, the host of the match Gary Likener was seeking the opinion of fellow pundit Alan Shearer on the outcome of the match.

“I don’t know who’s making that noise,” Lineker laughed. “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

Later, the host said that a phone had been taped to the back of the studio set as a prank which badly went wrong.

In a Tweet, BBC issued an apology saying that investigations into the matter had been started. Here is the tweet;

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.” – BBC spokesperson — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 17, 2023

The host also shared an image of a phone that he said had been connected to the studio. Here is the tweet;

Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023

Nairobi News has also found a clip where a man claims to have been behind the prank, which is now under serious investigation.

Here is the link;

The culprit has been found! 👀 https://t.co/V0ZjYltlrF — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) January 17, 2023

It will be interesting to know what actions will be taken against those who will be found guilty.

The wolves have only suffered two third-round eliminations in the FA Cup since 2016. However, both came via defeats in replays following opening stalemates, and Liverpool made the journey South with more than one point to prove.

Liverpool is now without a victory in three successive games in all tournaments and has shipped an alarming eight goals in that time – extending their run without a clean sheet in all tournaments to seven games.

