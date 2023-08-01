Belgian tourist admits to beating up Kenyan friend

Quackelbeen Johan D at the Milimani law courts when he was charged with assault...Photo/ Richard Munguti

A Belgian national has admitted to beating up a Kenyan who ‘sexually assaulted his friend’.

Consequently, Milimani law courts chief magistrate Susan Shitubi handed the Belgian, namely Quackelbel Johan D a one year jail term for the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Johan.D pleaded guilty to assaulting Ronald Asumbo and occasioning him actual bodily harm on July 27, 2023, at around 1400hrs along market street.

While sentencing the accused, the court noted he is a first offender and gave him an option of a Sh200,000 fine.

“I have considered the mitigation and noted you are a first offender. I sentence to a jail term of 12 months or you pay a fine of Sh200,000 in default,” ruled the magistrate.

The court heard that on the fateful day at 2pm, Johan approached Asumbo and hit him with his fist on his neck and ear alleging he had raped somebody close to him. The prosecution said it was at a beauty shop at Loita Plaza within Nairobi.

Asumbo sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

A medical report was produced in court as evidence.

In mitigation, Johan pleaded for a lenient sentence, telling court he had health issues and would not be in a position to survive in jail.

The Belgian is in the country on a tourist visa.

“Your honour its true I assaulted the complainant but I don’t want to be remembered as the person who hit and injured someone. I am a very old man,” he said.

He was given 14 days to appeal the sentence in the event he is not satisfied with it.

