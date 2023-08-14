BetNare unveils Sh130 million sponsorship plans





Betting company BetNare has announced plans to allocate Ksh 130 million to sports sponsorships and community initiatives over the next year.

The company says this is in line with its mission to support emerging and growing talents in the country.

Further, BetNare pledged to invest over Ksh 65 Million in promotional giveaways during the just-started Premier League season.

Making the announcement during the first anniversary celebrations of the company, BetNare manager Kelvin Kibugi said they will be focusing majorly on sports that have been neglected like Boxing while at the same time engaging in youth talent development across the country.

Kibugi said this as BetNare presented a cheque of Ksh 1 million to Kibera-based miraa dealer Juma Limbe who won Betnare’s Bughaa Millionaire Stake and Win Competition

“We want to celebrate our first year in operation because we have given back to young sportsmen and seen their success,” said Kibugi.

“BetNare started with supporting boxing and we worked closely with Daniel Wanyonyi, we also sponsored the Langata football tournament and youthful rally driver Issa Amwari during the Safari Rally event. In all these we are happy because of the appreciation the community shares with us for our support,” added Kibugi.

BetNare is one of the betting companies operating in the country battling for space in supporting sports in the country but Kibugi says they are aiming to operate differently from the rest.

“We are not in competition with other companies in the sector in supporting sports, we are complementing each other. Ultimately when we succeed in building talent, it will be the country that will have succeeded,” Kibugi said.

The company is also aiming at working with different federations to support upcoming talents in the future while at the same time setting aside funds to sponsor grassroots sports according to Kibugi.

“This is part of our long-term vision. We want to one day celebrate world beaters from Kenya supported by BetNare,” he said.

