Betty Kyallo reveals her next move on dating scene





Betty Kyallo has resolved to go slow on the dating scene.

The media personality and businesswoman has transformed into a successful woman in her career, but then struggled to replicate the success on the dating scene with a failed marriage and several relationships.

And in an interview with a local media house, the television anchor said that she is currently happy being single and is not looking into getting into any serious relationship at the moment.

Her focus, she says, is now directed at her businesses and family.

“You cannot dictate whom you are going to fall in love with,” she explained.

“It could be someone in the limelight or a complete unknown. I’m not in that (dating) space right now, I want to focus on my businesses, family and daughter. When I meet someone I like, it does not matter because I do not choose people, you can’t choose love you fall in love with whomever fits your soul at that time.”

“I get to meet people and on dates but right now I’m not into anything serious. The focus I normally have on love I plan to now transfer it to business.”

The media personality’s most recent heart-break involved city lawyer Nick Ndeda.

She’d made it public the two were an item, complete with filled photos of the love birds on her socials even as he sang praises of him.

However, after a short period of dating the two went their separate ways with Betty deleting all the photos they took together on her Instagram page amid counter accusations from the two camps.

She has also dated former journalist and prominent politician in the past.