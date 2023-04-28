Betty Kyallo to unmask her ‘mystery man’





Media personality Betty Kyallo has announced that she will soon reveal the identity of her new man online.

Speaking during a live radio show on Thursday night, the mother of one said she has been greatly inspired by the songbird Akothee’s recent wedding.

Betty also said she wants her life to be an open book.

“Akothee, you really inspired me. I am also dating and I have someone. I will post him soon,” Betty said.

Akothee, however, warned Betty about announcing her bae online telling her to take her time as she is still very young.

The songbird also told Betty to make sure she makes sure the man is genuine and not the kind who will misuse her brand.

“Don’t keep on announcing every time. Usikue kama mimi (don’t be like me). Mimi nilishaharibu (I got spoilt). Just make sure the person you are announcing has something to lose, don’t let someone come between your brand. If they are genuine. Announce, the love is all yours and you are the one being loved. We all want to show that we are loved,” Akothee said.

In March this year, Betty opened up about her one-year secret relationship with a mystery man.

Betty went public about the relationship while speaking to online media outlet during the launch of Flair By Betty’s new location at One Padmore Place.

Betty said she has been dating for the last year although she prefers keeping her man on the low until she’s ready to get married again.

“I feel like this time I want to do it differently, because naonanga hii kitu ya kudate na kuweka kila kitu online sometimes me huona kama iko na ka-curse,” she said adding that when she gets married again it will be a small event.

“I’ve come to realize that it’s all about two people, hizi vitu kubwa kubwa sijui baby shower, wedding kubwa kubwa… me I’m gonna do something very small,” she said.

Betty has recently dated lawyer, Nick Ndeda following her failed marriage to former TV presenter Dennis Okari. Betty is on record for saying she parted ways with Dennis because of their different outlook to certain things.

“At some point, things just don’t work out. In a relationship, it is about getting to know each other. It got to a place where we were just not seeing the same direction with regards to the relationship,” she said.