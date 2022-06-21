Beyoncé drops new single ‘Break My Soul’ ahead of album release

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for 'Black Parade' onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. File | AFP

Beyoncé on Tuesday morning broke the internet after releasing her new single Break My Soul and announced her album release date.

The superstar had announced on Monday that the song would release at midnight, but made a surprise early drop on Tidal, the streaming service owned by her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

Break My Soul is the first single off of her forthcoming Renaissance album which is set to come out July 29.

With its house music vibe, the dance track marked the return the Bey Hive (as her devout fan base is known) and were more than ready for.

A driving dance track co-produced by the Single Ladies team of Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, with a plinking, insistent hook, a hot beat and periodic exhortations from Big Freedia.

“Release your anger, release your mind/ Release your job, release the time/ Release your trade, release the stress/ Release the love, forget the rest,” she sings in the song.

Also in the writing credits are Jay-Z, Adam Pigott (aka BlaqNmilD, who’s worked with Drake, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion and many others), Freddie Ross, aka Big Freedia, and the writers of Robin S’s 1993 hit Show Me Love, which is prominently sampled in the song.

In 2020, Beyoncé’ released the single Black Parade in honor of Junteenth.

The Grammy winner’s last visual album, Black Is King, released that same year as a companion project to her curated album The Lion King: The Gift.

It featured contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover and others — as well as songs featuring 070 Shake, Tierra Whack and African artists like Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage and others; a deluxe edition of that album featuring three additional tracks was released a year later.

She voiced the character of Nala in Disney’s 2019 Lion King remake. Her last full-length album was Lemonade in 2016.