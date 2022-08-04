Blow for Cleophas Malala as mum backs Kakamega gubernatorial opponent

Kakamega gubernatorial candidates Fernandes Barasa (left) of ODM and Cleophas Malala of ANC. PHOTOS | ISAAC WALE & TONNY OMONDI

Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Cleophas Malala’s ambition to capture the top county seat has suffered a blow after his mother reportedly threw her support behind his main opponent.

Jackline Malala, the politician’s mother, announced at a mammoth rally held at Bukhungu stadium, that she’d defected to the Azimio coailition.

She also vowed to ensure Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his gubernatorial counterpart Fernandes Barasa, who is contesting against her son, win their respective seats.

Malala who is contesting on a Amani National Congress (ANC) ticket under the Kenya Kwanza coalition banner, is backing Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency in the August 9, 2022 polls.

“I’ve decided to leave Kenya Kwisha (read Kenya Kwanza coalition) and join Azimio la Umoja to support my children Ferdinand Barasa and Savula, whom I am certain will develop this county,” she said in the presence of Odinga.

Ms Jackline Malala is vying for the Mumias West MP seat on Amani National Congress (ANC )Party ticket.

Ms Malala’s move is the latest in a series of defections days to the general elections.

A few days back, former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko ditched the Wiper party, associated with former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka, and publicly declared his support for Ruto.