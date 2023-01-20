Boy child shines: They grab top grades at the 2022 KCSE

KCSE candidates at Segero Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County tackle their Mathematics paper on November 5, 2019. The examination results will be announced today. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

KCSE candidates at Segero Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County tackle their Mathematics paper on November 5, 2019. The examination results will be announced today. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





The Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said that male students who sat for their 2022 KCSE examination performed better than their female counterparts.

He said this during the official release of the results on Friday at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) headquarters in Nairobi.

A total of 875 males scored grade A compared to 271 females.

Also read:

The number of males who attained A- Grades stood at 4,445, while the females were at 1,962.

Males with Grade B+ are 9,578 compared to their female counterparts, 6,104.

Grade B attracted 13,520 females and 17,783 males, while the females who scored B- were 21,474 and 27,245 males.

Females who scored C+ are 33,138, while the males are 36,950.

“The male in this category performed better and I hope that going forward the females will also be able to improve so that at least we have some kind of balance,” CS Machogu said.

62,599 females scored Grade C- compared to 56,469 males.

The CS said there were 190 (8.80 percent) candidates with special needs who obtained an overall C+ and above in the 2022 KCSE examination.

Also read:

The candidates who sat for their exam can get their results from their respective examination centers but the individual candidate’s results can be accessed by sending a candidate’s index number followed by the initials “KCSE” through a Short Message Service (SMS) to 28 20076.

It was also noted that the candidates who scored grade E declined significantly to 30,822, representing 3.49 percent.

The CS has said that they regretted the incident that was witnessed in one of the exam-marking centers, where the makers protested poor and delayed payments.

“Going forward we are very much concerned that their welfare and even the remuneration will be improved as we move forward,” CS Machogu said.

The CS has also asked universities and colleges to move with speed to establish the available spaces for new students and that all the students who sat for their exam will proceed to their next level of studies in universities, colleges, and tertiary institutions in the country.

Also read: