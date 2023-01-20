Juja Dam mystery: Police probing theories in couple’s drowning

Rescuers at a dam Juja, Kiambu County where a car with two occupants plunged into the waters. PHOTO | COURTESY

A post morterm of a man and woman who drowned in at a dam in Juja show there were no other injuries on their bodies, officials have said.

The two, a man identified as Tirus Maina and an unidentified woman who police believe is his secret lover, drowned at the dam as they relaxed in their car on the edge of Juja dam on Tuesday evening.

Investigators allege the man might have been intoxicated and hence drove his car into the dam unknowingly or on a suicide mission.

Another theory under investigation is if the car was in reverse gear and was driven into the dam by mistake.

Juja OCPD Phylis Muthoni, in whose jurisdiction the incident happened, said that the only thing they’re certain of is that Mr Maina drove the car into the dam. Being so early in the investigation, sleuths on the case are yet to understand what really happened.

“Mr Maina may have driven into the dam by mistake. We are not ruling out any other factors…that is why we are investigating. I do not want to discuss it further until full investigations are complete,’’ Ms Muthoni told Nairobi News.

On Wednesday, Maina’s wife said she was shocked to learn of the death of her husband and another woman who were enjoying their time at the Juja dam when the tragedy hit.

Mr Maina, a contractor, left their Thika home on Tuesday morning. He told her he would visit Kathiani in Machakos County to inspect a project.

“’My husband left home on Tuesday morning as usual. A friend who knows the registration plate of my husband’s car later informed me that his vehicle had plunged into a dam and it was all over social media that he was with another woman in a compromising situation,” Ms Kiiru said.

She said there was no trouble in their marriage, adding that she regretted that he died in such a manner.

“We have one child. It’s unfortunate how he met his death. He could have avoided it,” she said.

The vehicle was retrieved from the dam on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and towed to Mugutha Police Station.

The bodies of the two victims were retrieved from the dam by divers.

