‘Broke’ presidential candidate Mwaure reaches out to well wishers

Agano Party presidential flag bearer Mwaure Waihiga prays wearing a gunny bag during an interdenominational prayer meeting for the nation at Ruring’u Stadium in Nyeri County on February 4, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has outlined his vision to fight corruption if elected president in the August 2022 polls.

Speaking during the launch of his manifesto in Nairobi, Mr. Mwaure regretted that Kenyans have been stealing money meant for the sick.

“Corruption is the biggest cancer. There are people who are pocketing billions of shillings as the sick suffer and die in hospitals owing to lack of medicine,” he stated.

“We will not tolerate such. I will fight the so-called cartels to the last day in office. I know it is not easy but I will not give up. Kenyans deserve much better.”

Mwaure, who’s not been as vocal on the campaign trail also suggested his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta had been slowed down by the lack of funds.

“We were not able to take you to the Bomas of Kenya, Kasarani Stadium, or KICC for the launch of this manifesto,” he said.

“That’s because we could not afford it. The other truth is that we are not sponsored by anyone or organization, and we are not also using taxpayer’s funds.”

Mwaure will face off with Deputy President William Ruto, seasoned politician Raila Odinga, and George Wajackoyah in the polls.

Ruth Mucheru Mutua, his running mate, has asked Kenyans to financially support his bid by dialling *486*777# on their mobile phones and following the prompt.