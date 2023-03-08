Businesswoman in court for conning senior police officer of Sh1.8 million





A 60-year-old businesswoman who allegedly conned a senior police officer of Sh1.8 million in a fake land deal has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Elizabeth Wanjiru Kimani is accused of conspiring with others at large to obtain the money from Kilimani Sub County Police Commander Andrew Mbogo pretending she was in a position to sell him a piece of land in Nairobi knowing the same to be false.

She is accused of receiving the money on diverse dates between October 12, 2021 and January 20, 2023.

Ms Kimani is also charged with conning Mr Mbogo’s three friends of different amounts of money under similar circumstances during the same period.

She is accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh1,155,000 from Jekverse Kithaka Ndaru, Sh1.1 million from Samuel Mburu and Sh1,350,000 from Nehemiah Kahuha.

The alleged scam started in mid-2021 when the accused went to Mr Mbogo’s office at Kilimani Police Station and introduced herself as a younger sister of a senior police officer.

The two became friends and later, Ms Kimani told Mr Mbogo that she had parcels of land to sell in Nairobi. The police officer agreed to purchase a parcel for himself.

Mr Mbogo later introduced the deal to his friends who agreed to purchase parcels of land. They started sending money to Ms Kimani after visiting her home where she showed them title deeds for lands she had sold to other people.

She claimed to be a secretary of a group that received a huge tract of land in Nairobi from a former president. The complainants later discovered that they were being conned and reported the matter to the police.

Police investigations established that Ms Kimani was not in a position to sell the complainants the purported land and she was arrested.

She denied the charges before Makadara Law Court Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia and was released on a bond of Sh4 million. The case will be mentioned on May 22, 2023 before hearing starts on July 2o, 2023.

