I call a policeman in bed undercover cop, Edday Nderitu throws shade at Samidoh

Mugithii singer Samidoh with his wife Edday Nderitu during their school days (left) and during the present time. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, has thrown shade at the artiste even as the drama in their troubled marriage continues to unfold.

Through a Facebook post seemingly targeting the Kikuyu musician, Edday asked her fans to describe a man in uniform in bed.

“What do you call a policeman in bed?” Edday posed.

Her fans were curious to know why she was asking that yet her husband is a police officer.

“My answer; an undercover cop. Jibu yako ni gani?” Edday gave her answer to the question she sought to know.

Her were quick to weigh in on the matter with some calling a police officer in bed as ‘Utumishi Kwa Wote’.

The couple’s latest marital woes was sparked off last month when Edday ranted on social media how much pain she had been subjected to by Samidoh and his baby mama Senator Karen Nyamu. Edday also accused Samidoh of disrespecting her due to his extra marital affair with Ms Nyamu, with whom he has two children.

But even in the midst of her marital turmoil on Wednesday Edday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the International Women’s Day, Edday.

“Happy International Women’s Day, we started from somewhere and thanks to everyone we are here! On this day I choose to celebrate every woman and I for the achievements and recognize the challenges we continue to face day to day. A society without women is nothing. The world without women is nothing. Women play the most important roles in building and balancing any society. From working at homes to working in the offices, women shape the future of any society or country!” she wrote.

