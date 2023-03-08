Why Nairobi women love ‘bad boys’

Most men like women chasing them in this new age. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Most men like women chasing them in this new age. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Every woman has had a friend who dated a guy who was clearly bad news, but she just couldn’t resist him. Maybe, that “friend” was you. And yet, despite all the warnings and red flags, the pull of dating a “bad boy” was just too strong.

It might be a bitter pill to swallow but these brooding, macho men can be compellingly attractive, with their downright seductive swagger.

Oddly enough, women find a bad boy’s womanizing habits very attractive rather than repulsive.

And Nairobi, like most big cities, is the playground of the ‘baddest’ of these bad boys. Thankfully, for them, in this city there has never been a shortage of women who are ready to fall for a bad boy.

Victoria Sindani, 26, a resident of Nairobi, says women feel compelled to shower these bad men with their affection, hoping that this will make them change their ways. This, unfortunately, almost always never happens.

According to Victoria, the most attractive trait in a bad boy is his self-confidence.

“Some self-confidence, money, status power, then we tie it to their appearances. Average men will slave for these validations to boost their confidence when the bad boy already has it,” she said.

A good number of the bad boys, whom women fall over themselves trying to impress, tend to be endowed with resources of the monetary kind.

“Their grand acts of generosity, like wasting millions of shillings on new cars and on trips abroad make them attractive. Nothing attracts a woman like a man who buys friends drinks and looks like he is in control of proceedings. And I love me some bad boy,” says Tasha Kwamboka.

She says the icing on the cake for one to become an ultimate bad boy is power.

“Truth be told, the I’m attracted to raw masculinity which can be used to terrorize other men and to entice women sort of excites most of us ladies,” she says.

History is replete with tales of scandalous bad boys like Pablo Escobar or Manny Montana from good girls or better yet Dalmon Salvatore of Vampire Diaries.

If the admission of the many women who have dated bad boys is anything to go by, then the allure of these men is irresistible. No matter how many times a woman has been hurt, they continue to seek them out.

