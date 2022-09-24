CBC won’t be abolished, DP Gachagua now says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (second right) and Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof George Magoha (right) join students of Kisii National Polytechnic students on stage during their performance at the Kenya National Music Festival in Kisumu on September 23, 2022. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) will not be abolished but rather the government will seek ways of reforming it.

Mr Gachagua made the statement on Friday in Kisumu during the National Music Festival gala.

“Our new government will very soon be unveiling a task force to look at educational reforms including CBC with a view not of abolishing but reviewing it so that we retain what is good and improve what is causing concern,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President urged parents and teachers to volunteer their views when the team starts going round.

“Do not just complain at homes and in market places, turn up and present your views of what you think should be done to improve CBC,” he said.

His sentiments comes at a time when some politicians have been calling for the abolishment of the education system.

Among them is Kilimili MP Didmus Barasa who is record for saying CBC teachers are taking it as an opportunity to milk parents off their resources.

“Children have slaughtered their parents’ chicken. Teachers tell their students to come with chickens so as to study the inner parts and after studies, the teacher goes home with the chicken. Now there are no hens in homesteads,” the MP said recently.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also promised to fight for abolishment of CBC, saying it is an education system for the rich.

“If you see someone coming up with a curriculum that can only be used by the rich, that is one of Kenya’s biggest enemies,” he said, adding that the curriculum runs the risk of denying children of the poor access to education.

CBC was officially introduced in January 2019 to replace the 8-4-4 system. The former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s signature project would not only see changes in the curriculum but also its structure to 2-6-6-3 (two years of pre-primary, six of primary, six of secondary and three of university education).

The pioneer class is set to exit primary school at the end of November and transition to junior secondary in January 2023.

