Celebrity status: Yesu wa Tongaren joins TikTok

The leader of New Jerusalem Church in Bungoma County, Eliud Wekesa, who is better known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ when he was arraigned in court. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Bungoma-based preacher Yesu Wa Tongaren has made his debut on TikTok. The man of the cloth, whose real name is Eliud Simiyu Wekesa, joined the platform after receiving a generous gift of a smartphone worth Sh40,000 from content creator Kiddo.

And just four days after joining TikTok, Yesu Wa Tongaren has already garnered over 2,000 followers. This rapid rise in popularity is not surprising, considering the controversy that has surrounded the pastor in recent times.

The news was received with great excitement by the online community, with one fan even saying: “I can’t wait to see Yesu Wa Tongaren get verified on TikTok. It’s incredible how warmly people have embraced this ‘man of God.”

Earlier this year, he made headlines when he insinuated that only 168,000 people worldwide would be granted entry into heaven. Furthermore, he claimed that only two individuals who have not yet been born will inherit God’s Kingdom.

These bold assertions landed Yesu Wa Tongaren into trouble, resulting in his arrest and subsequent questioning regarding his doctrines and alleged indoctrination of the faithful. However, he was recently acquitted by the Bungoma court.

In a surprising revelation, the preacher admitted that he had been facing financial difficulties and appealed to well-wishers for assistance in paying for his children’s education.

During a press conference following his court hearing, the pastor made an unusual request, asking journalists for help in purchasing a gas stove and a telephone.

“I am not a YouTube content creator; I mean it for God’s work,” Simiyu stated. “Please, I am asking Kenyans not to assume that Yesu Wa Tongaren is wealthy just because he’s trending,” he said.

